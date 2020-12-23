Local organizations discuss COVID impact on African American community

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW) – The Wichita/Sedgwick County African American Council of Elders and Black

Alliance is working to educate and inform African Americans about COVID-19 with a virtual meeting.

The meeting is called “COVID-19 #FACTSNOTFEAR” the event is happening at 7:30 p.m. This is the third virtual town hall meeting the organizations have held to spread awareness.

The event will discuss the Impact of COVID on the mental health of the black community and will feature notable black physicians and psychologists who will discuss the emotional, psychological and spiritual strain that COVID has imposed on Black communities throughout the nation.

The Black Alliance and the African American Council of Elders want to reach as many people as possible through the virtual town hall discussion to ensure that people know how to recognize and address the mental and emotional stress that has been brought on by the pandemic.

The December 22nd “#FactsNotFear” Virtual Town Hall discussion will be moderated by Dr. Michelle Vann, a well known Wichita community activist and President and Founder of the self-help organization, “Sistahs Can We Talk?”

The discussion will be live-streamed on the Council of Elders and Black Alliance Facebook platforms at facebook.com/WichitaCOE and facebook.com/WichitaBlackAlliance/.

