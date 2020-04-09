Local print company doing its part to help during pandemic, giving away 500 free masks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita company, Tightwrapz Screen Print, is doing its part to help keep people healthy during the current pandemic.

The company teamed up with a local t-shirt company to make masks, and for each mask sold, they donated one to first responders.

On Thursday, April 9, they’re making 500 available for free. Those interested can click here for more information.

