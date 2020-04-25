Local restaurant owners think about what new normal might look like

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After weeks of closed and empty dining rooms, restaurants are getting eager to serve again.

“As much as we miss everyone and we want everyone to come back in and have a big party and business as usual. We really wanna make sure everyone is safe and healthy,” said Stacy Ward Lattin, Hopping Gnome Brewing Company.

Restaurant and bar owners are still awaiting specific regulations and guidelines from officials. They are already cooking up some ideas. “Straws and toothpicks things we used to help ourselves to are gonna switch to a place in the back, where we can keep them safe and clean and sanitized,” said Chris Arnold, owner and operator of River City Brewing Company.

Other ideas include removing silverware and condiments from the table as well as, changing the format of menus.

“They will either be paper for a single-use throw-away item or laminated so they can be completely disinfected in between uses,” said Jennifer Ray, Owner of The Monarch.

Arnold suspects similar to how they were when they closed, they will be limiting guests.

“Open just our downstairs and then open every other table. Try to keep plenty of distance between folks.”

Even when restrictions lift, some restaurants are thinking of sticking with curbside pick-ups.

“That’s something we wanna keep doing and we wanna keep our staff safe, as well as our customers. So, I don’t think we are gonna have anybody sitting inside any time soon,” said Carlos Vera, Co-owner and executive chef of Taco Locale.

While the timeline is still uncertain for when businesses will re-open, some believe things will never be the same.

“I don’t think so, I think we will go back to a time where we are more comfortable like we were before. But I think we have learned a lot going through this,” said Ray.

