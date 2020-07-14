Local schools to decide in-class or distance learning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state board of education is putting out guidance later this week on what school will look like in the fall.

Dr. Cory Gibson, superintendent of Valley Center Schools, helped put together the guidance.

“So it’s 1,100 pages. We have been thorough,” said Gibson. “And it offers a lot of well-researched processes.”

Gibson said there is a lot of guidance in several categories. But the state is not mandating in-class learning or distance learning.

Those decisions, Gibson said, will be up to local school districts. But the guidelines are several sets of recommendations that took months to put together.

“As much social distancing as you can possibly do knowing that’s difficult. And it’s different depending on the size of the buildings and the districts,” said Gibson. “We are talking about masks being a recommendation, particularly for the middle and high levels. Start practicing with your masks today. Even if it’s just a half-hour here and there because even if the guidance may allow some flexibility today in some places of the state, tomorrow that could change.”

The state recommendations call for students 6th grade and up and all staff and visitors should wear masks. Social distancing of six feet is recommended whenever possible and there should be daily temperature screenings.

There are also recommendations on how to limit the number of students in lunchrooms and halls at one time.

School districts will take a look at the final recommendations later this week.

