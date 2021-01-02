Long-term care facilities expect residents to be vaccinated by January 8th

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In the coming week, the focus on vaccinating folks in nursing and long-term care facilities is expected to grow.

Michael Hambley, CEO of Larksfield Place, said he expects most residents will get their first dose by January 8.

At Larksfield, they’re teaming up with Walgreens to get those doses out to the 98% of its residents that have agreed to get the vaccination.



“They’re very hopeful that this turn of events the vaccine will bring a better 2021 than in 2020,” said Hambley.

Hambley assures anyone who isn’t vaccinated by the end of next week, can expect to be done by the end of the month.