Low COVID-19 positivity rate in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County is once again seeing a lower coronavirus positivity rate. In fact, it’s the lowest percentage the county has seen since the spike in November.

As of Friday, the positivity rate in coronavirus tests was at 7.3%. Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns and Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple both say that doesn’t mean we should lay off masks and social distancing

Dr. Minns says he believes reducing family gatherings and following the health order has been a huge factor in the trend. However, he says the positivity rate slope remains slow and steady which means cases could once again rise if people become careless.

“Our fear is if we relax too much, it will do like it’s been doing this last year. It will start going back up again, and I think that’s the real message,” said Dr. Minns.

“Definitely the vaccine is just one tool we have to try and lower the spread and keep people safe. It is a major tool however, we are still not sure how effective it will be against the new variant strains that we are seeing,” said Whipple.

The current county health order limits gatherings to 25 people. Restaurants, clubs, and bars are limited to 50% of their fire code capacity. The order lasts until Feb. 6.

Dr. Minns says although he would like to lift some restrictions within the county. The main priority is to get to a lower percentage than where we are right now.