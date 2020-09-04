Lyons vs Larned football game canceled after team member tests positive for coronavirus

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — The high school football game between Lyons and Larned has been canceled. The game was going to be played tonight.

Jeff Fuss, the athletic director for Lyons, says a member of the Larned football team tested positive for COVID-19. The message is repeated on the Lyons Schools USD 405 Facebook page.

A post on the Fort Larned USD 495 website says: “Due to numerous unforeseen circumstances tonights Larned High School football game versus Lyons has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.”

