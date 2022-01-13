Machinist Union reacts to Supreme Court decision on COVID vaccine mandates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Machinist Union says the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for business with 100 or more employees is a win for its workers.

Machinist Union President, Cornell Beard, couldn’t hold back his excitement. He says this is a significant weight lifted off of the shoulders of many.

“This is bigger than huge for us and for Kansas.”

Beard says this decision sets a precedent going forward.

“This really sets the stage for any of the companies trying to go back out there and do a whole lot of extra for no reason,

Beard believes this decision comes at a much-needed time for many employees.

“They’re just grateful that someone stood up and fought,” Beard explained. “I’ve actually got emails from other unions saying we’re a bunch of clowns for even trying to fight this. Well, whose got the big red nose on right now?”

Beard still expects there to still be some outrage from union members who took the vaccine.

“I think the big hurdle is going to be is the ones who got it and didn’t really want to,” Beard added. “You were forced to do something to feed your family when now, you shouldn’t have been. It’s a complete overreach.”

And this frustration may lead to a legal battle.

“I expect there will be some grievances filed, and we’re going to fight them,” said Beard. “I do believe the government overstepped.”