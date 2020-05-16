Machinists Union President confirms COVID-19 case at Spirit AeroSystems

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –The president for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge 70, Cornell Beard, confirmed on Saturday a positive case of COVID-19 at Spirit AeroSystems.
Beard says the case came out of Spirit’s panelization building off turnpike drive.
KSN reached out to a Spirit AeroSystems representative and said, ” Spirit AeroSystems does not publicly disclose information regarding individual employees out of respect for an employee’s privacy rights.”
KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.
