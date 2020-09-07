Macksville 7th-12th grade students and teachers quarantined

MACKSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — Macksville Schools USD 351 has put all 7th- through 12th-grade students and teachers on quarantine notice.

A letter from Superintendent Greg Rinehart says a volleyball player tested positive for COVID-19. The player attended a volleyball match last Tuesday.

“Because of the close proximity to other students on the bus and in the locker room the team had to be quarantined,” said Rinehart in the letter. “In addition, we could not guarantee with a 100% accuracy of the contacts within the classrooms, lunch room, and other areas last Monday and Tuesday. Therefore, the decision was made to quarantine the entire building.”

The quarantine will last until Sept. 15.

During that time, there will be no activities or practices. All students will be on their normal school schedule via Google Meet starting Wednesday.

The Stafford County Health Department issued a public health order for the quarantine:

LATEST STORIES: