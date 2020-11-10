Maize School District: Remote high school begins on Nov. 13; grades 9-12 on Nov. 18

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Maize Public Schools_174177

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Maize School District USD 266 announced Monday evening that high school students in grades 9 through 12 will begin full-time remote learning on Friday, Nov. 13, and pre-kindergarten through grade 8 will begin full-time remote learning on Monday, Nov. 16.

USD 266 released the following statement on its Facebook page Monday evening: “The current environment created by COVID-19 is affecting the daily operations of Maize USD 266 to the point that the district will pivot in the coming days to full-time remote learning. High school students in grades 9 through 12 will begin full-time remote learning on Friday, Nov. 13, and pre-kindergarten through grade 8 will begin full-time remote learning on Monday, Nov. 16. This change was unanimously approved by Maize Board of Education members, who met for their monthly meeting earlier this evening.”

For more information on the Maize School District, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories