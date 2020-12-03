Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Majority of Kansas inmates housed in Arizona have COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A majority of the inmates Kansas is housing in a privately run Arizona prison have coronavirus.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said Thursday there were 77 active coronavirus cases among the inmates housed out-of-state as of Monday.

The department said it is housing 118 offenders at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona. It has moved inmates there to prevent crowding in Kansas state prisons.  

A department spokeswoman said the numbers of cases among Kansas inmates at the Arizona prison appear to be consistent with the numbers for outbreaks in Kansas prisons.

The state has reported more than 162,000 coronavirus cases and 1,679 deaths in Kansas since the pandemic began.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories