Majority of Kansas inmates housed in Arizona have COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A majority of the inmates Kansas is housing in a privately run Arizona prison have coronavirus.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said Thursday there were 77 active coronavirus cases among the inmates housed out-of-state as of Monday.

The department said it is housing 118 offenders at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona. It has moved inmates there to prevent crowding in Kansas state prisons.

A department spokeswoman said the numbers of cases among Kansas inmates at the Arizona prison appear to be consistent with the numbers for outbreaks in Kansas prisons.

The state has reported more than 162,000 coronavirus cases and 1,679 deaths in Kansas since the pandemic began.