Click here for coronavirus updates

Man arrested after car chase ends with trooper’s car hit

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas Highway Patrol_412586

Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a man is facing several charges after a car chase ended when a patrol trooper’s car was hit twice by the fleeing driver.

The trooper was treated at a hospital for minor injuries after the crash Monday west of Topeka.

The driver, 35-year-old Deandre Martin, of Kansas City, Kansas, was also treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

The patrol says the chase began when authorities received a report of a person driving recklessly on Interstate 70 between Topeka and Lawrence.

The chase reached speeds up to 100 mph before the driver hit a patrol car twice on the interstate. Martin is being held on several possible charges.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories