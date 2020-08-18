Man arrested after car chase ends with trooper’s car hit

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a man is facing several charges after a car chase ended when a patrol trooper’s car was hit twice by the fleeing driver.
The trooper was treated at a hospital for minor injuries after the crash Monday west of Topeka.
The driver, 35-year-old Deandre Martin, of Kansas City, Kansas, was also treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
The patrol says the chase began when authorities received a report of a person driving recklessly on Interstate 70 between Topeka and Lawrence.
The chase reached speeds up to 100 mph before the driver hit a patrol car twice on the interstate. Martin is being held on several possible charges.
