Mandatory mask order comes to western Kansas: Hays will require the wearing of masks in public

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – As COVID-19 continues to spread across the state, more communities are now making masks mandatory.

Following a city commission meeting on Thursday, the city of Hays will now require the wearing of masks in public.

The 4-1 decision comes after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The mandate requires face coverings to be worn in every business or public area when social distancing can not take place.

The new mandate has a series of fines connected to it. The first offense is a $25 fine. The second offense is $50, and the third offense will cost you $100. That doesn’t include the $100 court fee.

However, the Hays mayor says the mask mandate is not aimed at fining people, instead, it’s aimed at keeping them safe.

“This is not to take away your rights. We’re 100% trying to make sure that anybody in western Kansas that comes to Hays feels safe when they’re here and when they leave,” said Mayor Shaun Musil. “If you’re outside and you’re with your friends or your family walking down the street nobody’s gonna bother you. We’re gonna leave you as is. But if you’re in a retail business or a restaurant, come into a restaurant, we ask you to have it on.”

The mayor says he wants to make sure that the city is taking a preventative measure rather than a responsive measure.

“Almost every reporting day, it’s been 10 to 15 more people, and I’m gonna speak for myself on this, I feel like if we can slow it down now, I don’t want to wait until we have hundreds of people,” said Musil.

The mandate goes into effect on Monday at 8 a.m. and will run through August 31st at midnight.

The mandate does have some exemptions such as children 8 and under will not be required to wear masks.

When the mandate expires, the city commission will revisit the decision.

