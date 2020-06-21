Manhattan Boys & Girls Club shuts down after worker tests positive for coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan is closing its 5th Street location after an employee there tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the club said on Friday they learned that a staff member has the virus. They said there is a possibility that other staff members and kids were exposed to that person in the week before they were tested.

The club shut down its 5th Street site and notified all of the families connected to it about the positive worker. They also said they are communicating with the positive staff member, who is now in quarantine.

The spokesperson told KSNT News that they are working with local health officials and deep cleaning club facilities. They haven’t set a date for when they will reopen the site yet.

“Safety is the number one priority of Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan, and we are doing everything possible to keep children, our staff, and volunteers protected from the COVID-19 virus,” spokesperson Trent Jones said.

