Manhattan mayor calls out K-State students after coronavirus cases rise

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSHB) – Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi is calling on students at Kansas State University to follow guidelines as new cases on campus drive the county’s positivity rate to more than 10%.

Mayor Reddi took pictures a couple of weeks ago that she posted on Facebook, showing packed bars and patios with students shoulder-to-shoulder – most of them not wearing masks.

After alerting other city and county officials, one of those bars, O’Malley’s Alley, was ordered to close on Saturday. The health department cited the bar for not following guidelines that limit restaurants and bars to seated areas only and for not following the city’s mask mandate.

“On the front, you could see most of the people were doing the right thing, but on the back, where most bars have patios, it was very packed, packed to the brim,” Reddi said.

However, the closure was brief. O’Malley’s Alley posted on Twitter it was back open as of Monday.

