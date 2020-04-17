Ascension Via Christi joins COVID-19 treatment trials

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – A Manhattan hospital is joining the Mayo Clinic’s study to find a treatment for severe coronavirus cases.

Infectious disease specialists at Ascension Via Christi Hospital will test using plasma donated by people who recently recovered from the virus as a treatment. Dubbed the May Clinic-led Expanded Access to Convalescent Plasma for the Treatment of Patients with COVID-19 clinical trial, it will give the plasma to patients hospitalized by the illness to see if it helps them fight the disease.

“As a participating site, we will be looking at hospitalized patients being treated for COVID-19 to determine whether they meet the study’s criteria,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Maggie Hagan.

Ascension Via Christi Research in Wichita will also participate in the study. Hagan believes the clinical trial could provide another option for treating patients with a severe or life-threatening case of coronavirus.

