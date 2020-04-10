Manufacturing sector hit hard in Wichita due to COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fallout from the Coronavirus pandemic continues to be seen in the state’s unemployment numbers.

Just last week, more than 50-thousand residents filed claims. If you go back three weeks, that number jumps to 129-thousand.

Jeremy Hill, the Director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research (CEDBR) at Wichita State University says Wichita is one of the hardest hit areas.

Hill says there have been two rare events, back-to-back, that have had an impact on the manufacturing sector.

“This week when we saw the unemployment insurance claims, manufacturing the largest share of our claims in here and we looked across the state and it’s a lot larger, a lot larger here in the Wichita area compared to Kansas City, which would be the best comparison, a big metropolitan area, we were more than double than they were, ” said Hill.

Hill adds this comes not long after the manufacturing sector took a hit at the end of 2019, when prodcution of the 737 Max was put on hold.