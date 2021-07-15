Many Kansas nursing homes miss goal for vaccinating workers

FILE – In this June 3, 2021, file photo, registered nurse fills syringes with Pfizer vaccines at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The latest alarming coronavirus variant, the delta variant, is exploiting low global vaccination rates and a rush to ease pandemic restrictions, adding new urgency to the drive to get more shots in arms and slow its supercharged spread. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Government data says that only about 10% of the federally regulated nursing homes in Kansas have met the industry’s goal of vaccinating 75% of their workers against COVID-19.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that federal data shows that as of late June, 34 of the 324 federally licensed homes in Kansas met the goal.

The new data about nursing homes comes with state officials worry about the growing presence of the faster-spreading delta variant.

The federally regulated homes are among more than 800 long-term care facilities that also include 476 that are state-licensed only. The state didn’t have vaccination data for those facilities.