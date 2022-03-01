WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As of February 25, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not requiring masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.

The change comes as the CDC is going to align with the updated guidance that no longer recommends universal indoor mask-wearing in K-12 schools and early education settings in areas with a low or medium COVID-19 Community Level.

At a school’s discretion, they may still choose to require that people wear masks on buses or vans.

In Wichita and the surrounding areas, the following school districts have removed their mask mandates on buses:

Andover Public Schools

Buhler USD 313

Garden City Public Schools

Maize Unified School District 266

Salina Public Schools

Although Wichita Public Schools has decided to remove the mask mandate in schools and administrative offices effective at the end of the day on Thursday, March 10, they have not decided yet to remove the mask mandate for buses.

“The district’s pandemic team is meeting later this week to finalize everything so we can inform families about what they need to know before returning from spring break,” says Susan Arensman, news and media relations manager at Wichita Public Schools.

For transportation procedures for COVID-19 on buses for USD259, click here.