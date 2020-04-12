Marion County confirms fourth positive case of COVID-19

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW)– The Marion County Health Department confirmed on Saturday its fourth positive case of COVID-19.
The health department says the case involves a man in his 80’s. The Marion County Health Department is identifying and contacting those individuals who were exposed. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet for 10 minutes or longer. The Marion County Health Department will be monitoring close contacts for fever and respiratory symptoms.
It offers advice to decrease the spread of COVID-19:
- Washing hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds as frequently as possible OR use a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Covering coughs/sneezes into the sleeve / inner elbow and not hands or openly into the space around you.
- Regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces and not shaking hands.
For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, click here.
