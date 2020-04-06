1  of  42
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Marion County confirms third positive case of COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Marion County Health Department confirmed on Sunday its third positive case of COVID-19.

The case involves a woman between the ages of 55-64. The Marion County Health Department is identifying and contacting those individuals who were exposed. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet for 10 minutes or longer.

The Marion County Health Department will be monitoring close contacts for fever and respiratory symptoms. No further information about the patient will be released.

“I cannot stress the importance of social distancing and infection control measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19”.

Social Distancing:

  • At the individual level this means maintaining at least six-foot social distancing from other individuals.
  • At the group level this means following the mass gathering orders.

Infection Control Measures:

  • Washing hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds as frequently as possible OR use a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Covering coughs / sneezes into the sleeve / inner elbow and not hands or openly into the space around you.
  • Regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces and not shaking hands.

The Marion County Officials continue to collaborate daily with state and local partners to slow the spread of COVID-19.

