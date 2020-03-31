Marion County Lake closed to non-Marion County residents starting April 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The U.S. Government hasn't sent out stimulus checks to most Americans. But already, scammers are trying to steal your money.

In fact, the Kansas Attorney General's Office tells KSN News it received hundreds of complaints all surrounding the coronavirus. The latest one includes someone or some people posing as the IRS, or a company promising to get your stimulus money faster. The government will send out your stimulus check the same way they would your tax refund. Typically, that takes three weeks or more. The bad actors will try and contact you by email, over the phone and may even try to text you.