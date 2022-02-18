WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As COVID-19 cases continue to come down, some mask mandates are being lifted.

As of 5 p.m. Friday afternoon, masks are no longer required in state buildings per the direction of Governor Laura Kelly.

Sedgwick County took similar action earlier in the week. As of Tuesday, masks are no longer required in county buildings or for their employees. Exceptions can be made for certain departments if employees work in close contact with others.

Commissioner Jim Howell says with case numbers falling the last three weeks, it makes sense.

“The omicron variant has just taken its course everyone has come in contact with it one way or the other, with masks or no masks, everyone that has been out and about and done anything at all and the community has come in contact with that virus,” Commissioner Howell said.

The City of Wichita’s mask mandate is still in place. However, in the next few days, the city manager Bob Layton and other higher-ups will meet to discuss the mandate.

“I think what’s happening is acceptable and maybe it will give us a nice break before the next strain comes. but who knows maybe the next variant won’t be for another couple of years or maybe it will be never. So, I think in that spirit, let’s just see how it goes,” said Dr. Garold Minns, Sedgwick County Health Officer. “I think we’re getting closer to endemic.”

While the lifting of mask mandates is a hopeful sign, Dr. Minns says it is possible down the road there might be another contagious variant where masks might have to be required again.