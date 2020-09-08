Mask ordinance expires in City of McPherson

Click here for coronavirus updates

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of McPherson is letting its mask ordinance expire Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the McPherson City Commission voted to let it expire at midnight.

Wednesday, Sept. 9, will be the first day the ordinance will not be enforced.

localThe City of McPherson says it will be up to businesses and organizations to decide if they want to continue to enforce the wearing of masks.

