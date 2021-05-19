Click here for coronavirus updates

Mask recommendation in Sedgwick County could be rescinded today

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Commissioners are expected to vote Wednesday on whether to rescind the mask recommendation. Commissioners will also decide on other restrictions including social distancing.

It comes nearly a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines on masks.

Last Thursday, the CDC announced that people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks outdoors and in most indoor settings. Gov. Laura Kelly adopted the new guidelines.

The CDC said fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in outdoors in crowds and indoors, except in crowded settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

The new guidance comes as the aggressive U.S. vaccination campaign begins to pay off. U.S. virus cases are at their lowest rate.

