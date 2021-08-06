Mask requirements in place at Emporia State University

Click here for coronavirus updates

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Effective Monday, August 9, masks are required in all classrooms, laboratories and the Student Wellness Center at Emporia State University.

Alternative safety measures may be necessary and will be available in certain atypical classroom situations, for instance, music performance spaces.

Masks are recommended inside all ESU buildings, including residence halls. In addition, it’s suggested that everyone have a mask with you in case you interact with others inside buildings.

Facemask use applies to students, faculty, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

ESU urges everyone to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus for the fall, if medically able.

