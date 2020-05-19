Mask use divides lawmakers as they prepare to convene

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Lawmakers are divided on the importance of masks as they prepare to convene for the final day of the session, generating concerns that the gathering could fuel a coronavirus outbreak in the Legislature.

Republican Rep. Don Hineman, a farmer from Dighton, says some lawmakers have been attending open-up rallies where social distancing and other safety protocols weren’t followed, and that they could be carriers who aren’t yet showing symptoms.

He says those lawmakers are also the ones least likely to wear masks in session Thursday because in some circles it has “become a political issue.”

