Masks being mandated for COVID-19 in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to rescind their override of Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order 20-52 mandating masks in public spaces.

The commission said the executive order is now in effect in all of Reno County.

Under the order, masks will be required in stores, restaurants, and in any situation where social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained, including outside. There are some exemptions to the order.

