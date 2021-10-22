WSU makes COVID changes: Masks return, employees must vaccinate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University said Friday that President Joe Biden’s executive order on COVID-19 vaccines will require changes for the school.

The president’s order mandates that covered federal contractors implement specific COVID safety protocols and procedures. WSU, the University of Kansas, and Kansas State University are covered federal contractors and are required to comply with the order.

These are the changes at WSU:

All employees (part-time, full-time, and student employees) must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 unless they are eligible for a medical or religious exemption

All people on campus – employees, students, and visitors – regardless of vaccination status must wear a mask effective Monday, Oct. 25

All people on campus – employees, students, and visitors – regardless of vaccination status must physically distance themselves to the extent required in the executive order

In the update on the WSU website, WSU President Rick Muma clarified several points.

The vaccine mandate applies to employees who work remotely, as long as they work on or in connection with a covered contract.

Unvaccinated employees should get their first vaccine dose immediately to be able to finish the vaccine series by Dec. 8.

Muma said compliance with the mandate is a condition of employment. After Dec. 8, employees who are not vaccinated and do not have an exemption will be prohibited from working. Further non-compliance could lead to termination.

WSU is evaluating whether employees of WSU affiliates (e.g., WSU Athletics, WSU Union Corp, WSU Foundation, and WSU Alumni Association) will be required to comply with the vaccine mandate. The vaccine requirement does, however, apply to WSU employees that are working at a WSU affiliate facility.

All WSU students, faculty and staff can receive the vaccine, free of charge, through Student Health Services.