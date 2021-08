A complex of thunderstorms continues to move through eastern Kansas, clipping a few of our far eastern KSN counties. This will keep some cloud coverage for those areas, helping keep temperatures a bit cooler.

As we head through the day, our highs should climb to the 90s for most of the state. Most of us should at reach the mid 90s, with upper 90s sprinkled in out west. It will be moderately humid across the eastern half of the state.