USD 259 ‘strongly recommend’ all students and employees to wear masks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The largest school district in Kansas discussed changes to its current COVID-19 protocol during its meeting Monday.

In a 4-3 vote, the USD 259 Board of Education approved to “strongly recommend” mask use for all students and employees in the district, regardless of their vaccination status. Masks will be required for all visitors entering any USD 259 buildings.

“I think we have the ability to start the school year safely if we follow all the safety protocols,” said USD 259 School Board President Stan Reeser. “And the board tonight said the Superintendent and others would keep us up to date on data.”

Data will be COVID infections, numbers and possible exposures. The district will continue to monitor WPS data and public health requirements. Changes and concerns will come back to the BOE for discussion and potential action.

Some doctors in the audience urged board members to start a mask mandate and were disappointed in the decision.

“But this could just have easily been worded as required masks,” said family physician Steve Davis.

Some parents urged board members to go to a mandate as well.

“But we do know that masking has worked,” said Katie Glover, mother of two USD 259 students. “Kids that can’t be vaccinated need to be protected.”

Ernestine Krehbiel, Stan Reeser, Mia Turner and Sheril Logan voted in favor of the administrative recommendation. Ben Blankley, Julie Hedrick and Ron Rosales all voted against it.

All students who ride a bus to school will be required to wear a mask while on the bus.

Superintendent Alicia Thompson sent the following message to parents/families on Wednesday. The message is published in its entirety below: