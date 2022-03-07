WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public School Board of Education (BOE) held its monthly meeting on Monday, March 7 at 6 p.m.

At the meeting, members of the USD 259 BOE voted 6-0 to remove the mask requirement on school buses for the district on March 11.

Hazel Stabler was not at the meeting.

This ruling coincides with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated masks recommendations. As of Feb. 25, masks are no longer required on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.

