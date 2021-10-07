Click here for coronavirus updates

Masks touted as Kansas reports fewer school COVID outbreaks

Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Health officials are frustrated that many school boards remain reluctant to adopt mask mandates, even though most COVID-19 outbreaks in Kansas schools are occurring in districts without such requirements.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Wednesday that Kansas has 68 active school clusters, down from 79 a week ago.

Those clusters are connected to 596 cases, one hospitalization and one death.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that of those active outbreaks, only 29% were in districts that reported having a mask requirement.

Only about 20% of school districts report requiring masks for most or all of their students. Those districts educate about 63% of the state’s student population.

