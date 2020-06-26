MAYB tournaments exposed to positive coronavirus cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ellis County Health Department is putting a warning out for people that attended Mid-American Youth Basketball tournaments last weekend, June 20 – June 21, in Hays and Wichita

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment notified the county that three people at the tournaments have tested positive for COVID-19. They say anyone who attended either the boys or girls tournament at the Hays Recreation Commission or the boys tournament at the Wichita Sports Forum may have been exposed. They are encouraging people to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the exposure.

“The words out, you know we’ve had some teams that have called and said you know we are not coming we are worried,” said Greg Raleigh, President of Mid-America Youth Basketball.

Jermaine Brown is a coach for the Oz Elite. He says the cases aren’t going to stop his team

“There was a lot of concern, but I mean I’m still a coach at first hand I wanna get back at it just like everybody else.”

MAYB is hosting another tournament that is supposed to be bigger this weekend in Wichita.

“Where your views are on everything that’s up to you, but that’s why we ask if you don’t feel comfortable please stay home,” said Raleigh.

Raleigh says they will be sticking with the safety precautions already implemented.

“Nothing new. We’ve been saying and recommending wearing masks from the beginning quite frankly that hasn’t happened very well. I don’t think we can require I,t but our people are going to be in masks.”

Other precautions include removing bleachers, using hand sanitizer stations, discouraging contact other than the kids playing, and encouraging parents and teams to leave immediately after their games.

Brown believes the three cases will serve as a reminder for everyone attending tournaments.

“We will probably see a little bit more precaution. Of course, it’s human nature to get a little bit more relaxed in that environment but it keeps everyone on their toes.”

MAYB has contacted teams that were in direct contact with the cases and asked them to not play this weekend.

