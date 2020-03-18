Mayor, some city council members now under self-quarantine after attending conference

Live Now
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and Wichita City Council members Brandon Johnson, Becky Tuttle, and James Clendenin are now under self-quarantine at home.

“We are just being cautious until we can get guidance from the Sedgwick County health director on our next steps,” said Clendenin.

The mayor and members of the council who are under quarantine were recently in Washington, D.C. at a congressional city conference.

Two members from other cities in attendance have tested positive for COVID-19.

Megan Lovely with city hall communications says the mayor and council members are not showing signs of being sick.

“We are under self-quarantine for now just out of an abundance of caution,” said Mayor Whipple. “We are talking to health officials to see the next steps.”

Clendenin says there is no evidence the Wichita council members or mayor in attendance had any contact with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The National League of Cities sponsored the event and leaders there made attendees aware late Tuesday that two participants tested positive for the coronavirus.

Residents and city employees who have been in their proximity do not need to self-quarantine or be tested.

The CDC recommends anyone who has flu-like symptoms contact their medical professional immediately and undertake responsible preventative practices including staying home from work and self-quarantining as necessary.

Please visit wichita.gov/coronavirus for the latest updates.

