Mayor Whipple stresses importance of stay-at-home order

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “We’re just asking people to do the right thing because it’s not just about them, it’s about their neighbors,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

All of Kansas will be under a stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 30.

Sedgwick County has already had a similar order in place, Mayor Whipple is pleading with the community to take the order seriously.

“The virus is within our community and is likely spreading. We have to exercise best precautions. We don’t wanna wait until there are too many cases before we start taking these stay-in orders seriously,” said Whipple.

He says people are focusing too much on what is classified as essential.

“Sadly, there are some bad actors out there that are listed as essential businesses, who are putting their employees at risk by doing non-essential tasks,” said Mayor Whipple.

In order to help with safety, the City of Wichita is furloughing 301 of their employees for 30 days.

“I am really only okay with this as long as we are giving paychecks to the people being furloughed. There has not been a worse time to not have a paycheck come in right now,” said Whipple.

He wants others to make the necessary sacrifices to flatten the curve.

“It’s about being safe really going out only when you have to, coming right back to your house afterwards, washing your hands, and when you’re out, staying six feet away from people.”

