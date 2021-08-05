McConnell Air Force Base announces masks must be worn by personnel

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell Air Force Base announced on Thursday that masks must be worn indoors by all personnel while on base regardless of vaccination status.

Those required to wear masks on the installation include service members, civilian employees, all dependents, DoD retirees, contractors and any other base visitors.

The COVID-19 vaccinations are currently still voluntary where members can receive the vaccine from McConnell’s 22nd Medical Group or from the local community. The 22nd MDG provides medical beneficiaries vaccine opportunities every Tuesday and Thursday.