McPherson County Health Department releases information on community spread, one grocery store employee COVID-19 positive

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Due to the increasing amount of COVID-19 cases in McPherson County without a history of travel, McPherson County Health Department stated Thursday that they believe it is likely that the disease is spread person to person, indicating community spread.

McPherson County Health Department defines community spread as five or more cases not related to travel.

The local health department also identified a positive case of COVID-19 involving an employee at Dillons, 1320 N Main in McPherson. While the employee was not symptomatic while at work, the individual was at work immediately prior to symptoms. Those who shopped at the 1320 N. Main St. Dillons store on March 31st, 2020 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm or April 1st, 2020, from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The McPherson County Health Department stated that symptoms for COVID-19 appear 2-14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Other rarer symptoms that may develop include malaise, sore throat, and diarrhea. If you develop any of these symptoms, but are not ill enough to seek medical care, you must stay home for at least 7 days after symptoms started or for 72 hours after fever is gone (without the use of fever-reducing medication) and with significant improvement in symptoms, whichever is longer. If you develop these symptoms and need to seek medical care, call your healthcare provider beforehand and inform them that you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and require medical attention.

The McPherson County Health Department further added, if you were at the 1320 N Main St. Dillons store during these specific dates and develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 between 2 and 14 days later, to call your healthcare provider. If you do not have a provider, please call your local hospital or the McPherson County Health Department at 620-241-1753 or email machd@mcphersoncountyks.us.

“We’ve been informed by an associate at our McPherson store, who has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Sheila Lowrie, Dillon Stores spokeswoman. “We are supporting our associate with an emergency paid leave and share our best for quick recovery. Upon learning of this case, we followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures as recommended by the CDC, communicated with, and supported our store team. We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.”

McPherson County residents are encouraged to help the community and their healthcare system flatten the curve and slow the spread of coronavirus. For more information on the news released by the McPherson County Health Department, click here.

