McPherson County reports first COVID-19 death

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The McPherson County Health Department says a man in his 30s is the county’s first death related to COVID-19.
The man was hospitalized Sunday. The health department says his death was due to COVID-19 complications.
“This is a somber reminder that COVID-19 does exist in our communities and it is a disease that needs to be taken seriously,” said Shalei Shea, McPherson County Health Officer, in a news release.
She encourages residents to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by:
- Following Phase 3 of Reopening Kansas and McPherson County
- Maintaining social distancing
- Avoiding gatherings in groups greater than 45 people
- Wearing cloth face coverings or homemade masks when in public
- Practicing cough etiquette and washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
