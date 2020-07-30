McPherson County reports first COVID-19 death

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The McPherson County Health Department says a man in his 30s is the county’s first death related to COVID-19.

The man was hospitalized Sunday. The health department says his death was due to COVID-19 complications.

“This is a somber reminder that COVID-19 does exist in our communities and it is a disease that needs to be taken seriously,” said Shalei Shea, McPherson County Health Officer, in a news release.

She encourages residents to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by:

Following Phase 3 of Reopening Kansas and McPherson County

Maintaining social distancing

Avoiding gatherings in groups greater than 45 people

Wearing cloth face coverings or homemade masks when in public

Practicing cough etiquette and washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

