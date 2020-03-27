McPherson County reports first COVID-19 positive case

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson County Health Department announced the first COVID-19 positive case in McPherson CountyThursday.

The case involves a patient who is over 70 years old and has reportedly been on a cruise recently. The patient is currently recovering in isolation at home.

The McPherson County Health Department is working to identify those who were in close contact with the patient, and continuing to monitor the patient for fever and respiratory symptoms.

The McPherson County Health Department stated they will release no further information on the patient.

