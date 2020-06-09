McPherson County reports new coronavirus cases

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson County Health Department is reporting 38 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 26 recoveries. One person is hospitalized.
The county reports five new cases involving four girls and one boy and all are recovering at home. The five cases are household members of a positive case related to a cluster at a company in McPherson County. The health department said facility-wide testing is taking place to identify any asymptomatic carriers. The company does not have general public access and will not be identified.
Symptoms of COVID-19 appear two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath, malaise, sore throat, chills, and diarrhea. If you have symptoms, you are urged to call your health care provider or the McPherson County Health Department at (620) 241-1753.
