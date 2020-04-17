Meals temporarily suspended at Hays Unified School District 489

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Sack lunches

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Hays Unified School District 489 was notified Thursday that an employee in their food service department tested positive for COVID-19 due to exposure outside of work.

The school district said this individual did not come in direct contact with students, families, or volunteers. They added that the Ellis County Health Department has already notified anyone who was in contact with this individual.

USD 489 officials said in their effort to ensure the safety and well-being of all staff and families, they will suspend meal service at all their locations April 17-26.

USD 489 stated they will continue to work closely with Ellis County Health Department officials on their plans to resume meals starting Monday, April 27. 

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories