Meatpacking plants have highest number of active COVID cases

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — New data released by Kansas health officials shows meatpacking plants continue to report the most active clusters of COVID-19 cases.
State health officials for the first time released data on Wednesday that identified specific active clusters throughout the state.
Gov. Laura Kelly has said the information would help the public be better informed about where the virus is spreading.
Leaders of several large business organizations had urged the governor not to release the data, saying it could hurt businesses trying to recover from the pandemic.
Seven active clusters were identified at meatpacking plants, with 2,159 cases leading to 76 hospitalizations and 12 deaths.
