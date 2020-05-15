Memorial Day travel expected to be a record low

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Airports are taking extra measures, but officials said they don’t expect to fill the seats anytime soon and the season for traveling isn’t keeping up with previous trends.

Whether it is traveling by plane.

“It’s about 94% less than normal right now based on our April traffic,” said Eisenhower Air Service and Marketing Manager Valerie Wise.

Or by a car.

“We would not be at all surprised if this year is an even lower volume of travelers,” said AAA Kansas spokesman Shawn Steward.

The recommendation to stay home during the pandemic has officials expecting the kick-off of the busiest travel season to be record low. While last year was the second-highest number ever recorded, officials said the virus has added uncertainty for many.

“Despite wanting to get out and travel for the holiday weekend, I think a lot of people will probably still just be staying home or close to home,” said Steward.

From canceled events, increased safety precautions, and questions about the economy, there are many reasons people say they’re staying home. People like Summer Winn, who says her RV is parked for the time being.

“With everything going on and everything just now opening up, we don’t feel comfortable moving it out,” said Winn.

As more states reopen, airport officials hope to see more flyers. But for now, AAA said road trips will be the travel method most people will choose this year.

