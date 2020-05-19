Miss Kansas competitions postponed until 2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – This year’s Miss Kansas and Miss Kansas’ Outstanding Teen competition have been postponed until May of 2021 due to the pandemic. 2019 Miss Kansas Annika Wooton and Miss Kansas’ Outstanding Teen Tori Pedruzzi will hold onto their titles until their successors are named next year at Pratt Community College.

“The Miss Kansas board of directors’ priority is the health and safety of our candidates, our volunteers, the families, and the many individuals that make the organization run each and every day, so taking into account what was going on in our state and local governments and the advice from the Miss America and Miss America Outstanding Teen organizations, we made the decision to postpone,” said Miss Kansas executive director Stephanie Harris.

During the pandemic, current Miss Kansas Annika Wooton has started holding live painting demonstrations twice a week to stay connected.

