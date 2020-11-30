Mixed reaction from parents as Derby students move to remote learning

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s back to school for Derby students but not to the classroom.

The board voted to have all students learn remote for the rest of 2020 due to high COVID-19 positive cases.

The switch online is raising many questions, especially for parents with elementary students.

“It’s gonna be chaotic. I’m not looking forward to it,” said Megan Willoughby.

The mother of three is not worried about her older kids learning remote but her third grader who has an IEP is a different story.

“Most kiddos are able to log on to their computer and know their password and know the websites that they get on for certain classes, and my kiddo is not capable of doing that,” she said.

Luckily for Willoughby, she is able to work from home. However, that is not without it’s challenges.

“I can’t continue to do my own work as well as help him and stay on task with his needs,” she said.

For other parents like Amanda Gayton staying home is not an option.

“Frankly, as a parent you know I have to work. I have to provide for my children. I have to make sure they have food on the table and make sure they have a roof over their heads,” Gayton said.

As a a single mom of two, she worries it might be unavoidable.

“I don’t have anybody that can you sit and stay with my kids, and I can’t afford to pay anybody.”

Gayton hoping the Derby School District will offer help and flexibility.

Something even as simple as adjusting when school work can be done.

“It would make things easier. The parents could actually work and then have time to help their children with schoolwork and make sure it gets done and turned in by the end of the week, instead of having a daily deadline,” she said.

The board will be meeting December 30 to see what model will be best for when school returns in the new year.

