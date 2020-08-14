Mobile testing for COVID-19 coming to Derby, Haysville, and Clearwater

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Health Department announced Friday its Mobile Outreach Response (MOR) Team will provide walk-in/bike-in testing opportunities from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the following dates and locations:

Tuesday, August 18 at Madison Avenue Central Park Pavilion, 512 E. Madison, Derby, KS 67037

Thursday, August 20 at the Haysville Community Center, 130 E. 2 nd South, Haysville, KS 67060

South, Haysville, KS 67060 Monday, August 24 at the Clearwater Community Center, 921 E. Janet Ave, Clearwater, KS 67026

No appointment is necessary. Sedgwick County’s MOR team supports the community by providing increased access to no-cost coronavirus testing for Sedgwick County residents who have symptoms or who are contacts of known COVID-19 positive people.

In addition, people without symptoms can be tested if they are first responders, healthcare workers (including home health and long-term care), law enforcement, detention facility workers, Direct Support Professionals, or if they work in residential group living facilities. Anyone with special needs is asked to contact the testing staff on their arrival.

At the sampling site, the SCHD will take a nasopharyngeal (nose) swab and send it to a lab for COVID-19 testing. At this time, results are returned from the Health Department in five to seven business days. The results of the virus test show whether a person has current infection. This is not an antibody test.

Residents with symptoms should be tested. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, and the most common COVID-19 symptoms include:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills or shivering

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

Fatigue or feeling more tired than normal

For more information from the Sedgwick County Health Department, click here.