Mobile testing unit offered in Colwich and Goddard this week

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department says mobile testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon, at the following two sites this week.

Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Colwich Fire Department – 310 South 2 nd Street.

– 310 South 2 Street. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Pathways Church in Goddard – 18800 West Kellogg Drive.

– 18800 West Kellogg Drive. Additional dates and times for return trips to Mulvane and Valley Center will be announced soon.

County officials told KSN the believe mobile testing opportunities will support the community by providing increased access to no cost coronavirus testing for Sedgwick County residents, including special populations, such as people who are disabled, intellectually or developmentally disabled, and residents over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions who are at high-risk for severe disease.

Sedgwick County residents can dial the United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 to schedule an appointment to be tested by the SCHD at one of our mobile testing sites. Walk-ups are also permitted. The SCHD will take a nose swab and send it to a lab for COVID-19 testing.

Generally, results are returned from the Health Department in three to four days up to a week. The results of the virus test show whether a person has current infection. This is not an antibody test.

Residents with symptoms should be tested. Although symptoms are not required for testing, the most common COVID-19 symptoms include:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills or shivering

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

Fatigue or feeling more tired than normal

Social distancing, mask wearing, and good hand hygiene will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

