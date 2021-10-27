Moderna COVID-19 boosters being offered at Sedgwick County community vaccine clinic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Moderna’s COVID-19 booster shot is now available at the Sedgwick County Health Department community vaccine clinic located at 223 S. Main.
The department said Moderna will be offered only as a booster. For first, second and third doses of Moderna, click here.
The department said mobile clinics will not provide Moderna boosters at this time.
- Make a vaccine appointment by clicking here.
- If you need assistance, call the health department at 316-660-1029.
- Complete and print a pre-registration form. Bring the completed form with you.
- Locate your vaccine card or other documentation of previous vaccine doses.
- If you don’t have your vaccine card, request it from the place where you receive vaccine. Do this before your appointment at the vaccine clinic.
- To the appointment, bring your pre-registration form AND vaccine card or other documentation of previous doses.
- If you don’t bring your vaccine card to the appointment, SCHD staff can look up your record in the Kansas Immunization Registry.
- Staff is unable to look up records of doses given in other states.
- If you don’t bring a pre-registration form, you can complete one at the vaccine clinic.
- All clients must have documentation of previous doses to receive a booster dose.
- At the appointment, if you are receiving a booster dose, sign a statement that you are eligible to receive a booster.
- After the dose is given, wait in observation area for 15 to 30 minutes.
The clinic hours are Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You are asked to bring a quarter for the parking meter.