Moderna COVID-19 boosters being offered at Sedgwick County community vaccine clinic

FILE – This Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Moderna’s COVID-19 booster shot is now available at the Sedgwick County Health Department community vaccine clinic located at 223 S. Main.

The department said Moderna will be offered only as a booster. For first, second and third doses of Moderna, click here.

The department said mobile clinics will not provide Moderna boosters at this time.

Make a vaccine appointment by clicking here. If you need assistance, call the health department at 316-660-1029. Complete and print a pre-registration form. Bring the completed form with you. Locate your vaccine card or other documentation of previous vaccine doses. If you don’t have your vaccine card, request it from the place where you receive vaccine. Do this before your appointment at the vaccine clinic. To the appointment, bring your pre-registration form AND vaccine card or other documentation of previous doses. If you don’t bring your vaccine card to the appointment, SCHD staff can look up your record in the Kansas Immunization Registry.

Staff is unable to look up records of doses given in other states.

If you don’t bring a pre-registration form, you can complete one at the vaccine clinic.

All clients must have documentation of previous doses to receive a booster dose. At the appointment, if you are receiving a booster dose, sign a statement that you are eligible to receive a booster. After the dose is given, wait in observation area for 15 to 30 minutes.

The clinic hours are Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You are asked to bring a quarter for the parking meter.